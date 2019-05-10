Chennai tops video load time in India during IPL

A recent research by Opensignal, a UK based mobile analytics firm, ranks Chennai, in India, with the fastest video download speed on

The research, conducted across the top 50 cities in during the recent IPL season ranked the cities based on 4G Video Load Time for IPL coverage. Given the recent development of 4G connectivity, across leading cities in India, the results were encouraging.

"With the use of for watching video content becoming highly prevalent today, download speeds are an important aspect that service providers need to be cognizant of. The research by our team on 4G Video Download speeds during the IPL season is a testament to the fact that India's Video Experience is moving in the right direction", said Peter Boyland, Senior at

"As mobile habits change and big data bundles become more affordable, millions of Indians are turning to their as their main mode for watching videos. This presents a significant opportunity for mobile network operators in the country to focus on improving their offerings to provide seamless consumer experience by", he added.

The analysis measured the average time taken for a mobile video to load and for the picture to start moving via a 4G connection. Simply put the shorter the video load time, the higher the ranking. This is where scored high, coming in at first place with an average time of 6 seconds.

Kolkata followed close behind with an average time of 6.2 seconds, followed by which shone in third with 6.4 seconds. and Chandigarh, home of the Kings XI Punjab, just scored under the 7-second mark, with Mumbai, Delhi, and bringing up the tail.

