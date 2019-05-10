IPL 2019: Bajaj Finserv is back with the second phase of #EMINetworkPowerplay contest

After the popular success of the initial segment of the theme-based campaign, Finance Limited, the lending arm of Finserv, is back with the second phase of #EMINetworkPowerplay contest.

The cricket inspired campaign is specially targeted towards the qualifiers and the final playoffs of the ongoing The latest season of #EMINetworkPowerplay was launched online and will be open for participation till May 12, 2019.

Following the interactive concept of the former phase, this engaging campaign interestingly incorporates the features of the Finserv EMI Network category and enables the participants to play online and win a Smart TV and vouchers every day.

To participate, one needs to follow a set of easy steps to enrol, play and win amazing rewards. The enrolled user must select one team out of the 4 teams mentioned (finalist and the ones playing in the qualifiers) and play a timer moderated 6 questions quiz called an 'over'.

The over will consist of a mix of questions on the IPL and EMI Network. Post the completion of the quiz, the users can share their referral code on their handles like Facebook, and WhatsApp.

A new user who participates using this referral code will win the referee and the referrer 6 runs (points). The top scorer of the winning team stands a chance of winning a Smart Television while the top scorers of other teams are guaranteed to win Vouchers.

