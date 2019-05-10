Walkaroo announces Aamir Khan as its new Brand Ambassador

When it comes to comfort and everyday style, from U4ic (Euphoric) International, a VKC group company is the perfect choice for all.

Adding a new milestone to the brand, the company today announced a refreshed brand identity with an attitude and stature that builds preference for the brand amongst the young generation. Aamir Khan, one of the biggest superstars in the world today has been signed up as Walkaroo's new brand

The brand campaign 'Be Restless' brings alive restlessness showcased by infinity chasers or millennials with a hunger for more - for whom goals are like stars in the sky, forever moving and countless. will be seen in the TVC campaign that effectively epitomizes this idea and continuously strives to achieve new milestones in his career path.

as a brand was conceived and launched in 2013 to embrace the joy of walking. "We are excited to bring on board as the brand as his personality completely resonates with the brand ethos. is known as a perfectionist and has high regard across the country and beyond. We know that he continuously strives to achieve new milestones and thus would be a perfect fit for our brand, said Noushad Veluthedath, Managing Director,

"I am thrilled to be a part of Walkaroo's journey of making youth across move ahead confidently and comfortably", said Aamir Khan said.

The sports shoes being introduced by Walkaroo is characterised by a range of products that move in tandem with market trends but with superior and attractive features. The lightweight, stretchable dual tone knitted upper in sport's shoes offers not only premium looks but also enhanced breathability to minimise sweat irritations.

The rubberised EVA soles in the shoes are designed for better grip. The range of lifestyle shoes from Walkaroo have also found higher acceptance in the market because of its flexible and improved abrasion resistance.

This story is provided by BusinessWire ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)