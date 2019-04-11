Chhattisgarh: 4 armed Naxals apprehended in Bijapur

Security forces arrested four Naxals here in Bedre area on Thursday, shortly before in the region is set to commence.

Three country-made guns were also seized from the Naxals. Further details are awaited.

91 constituencies will go to polls in the first phase of today, including eight in Uttar Pradesh, five in Uttarakhand, four in Bihar, seven in Maharashtra, five in Assam, four in Odisha, two each in Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, and West Bengal, and one each in Chhattisgarh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, and Lakshadweep.

in Bijapur, which falls under Bastar parliamentary constituency, will be held today. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

