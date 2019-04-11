Moradabad: Ahead of LS polls, Jamat-E-Islami issues letter in support of SP-BSP-RLD alliance

Ahead of the first phase of elections, Jamat-E-Islami has issued a letter in favor of the grand alliance of SP, BSP, and RLD in the first phase of

Speaking about the letter, Rafi Kul Jama, an at Jamat-E-Islami Hind, East, and Uttarakhand said, "We have circulated a letter in which we have issued a guideline about what all candidates are good and voting for them would be better."

He also said that the letter is falsely being portrayed as an appeal to Muslims and clarified that it is only for the internal cadres of Darul-E-Islam.

"The election is happening at eight seats here. We have asked our cadre to vote for RLD in two seats and SP-BSP in 6 seats," the letter read.

Meanwhile, Darul-Uloom, Deoband has declared that its educational facility will be closed on the day of voting. It has also canceled examinations for the day to allow eligible students to cast their votes in the elections.

Eight constituencies of will be going to polls in the first phase of elections today. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)