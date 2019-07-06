JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Name that changed the face of Indian cricket: ICC on Dhoni

Delhi govt to give Rs 10 lakh compensation to kin of 6-year-old rape survivor
Business Standard

Chhattisgarh: 4 Naxals killed in encounter in Dhamtari

ANI  |  General News 

Four Naxals were killed in an encounter with the Special Task Force (STF) in Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

Bodies of the four Naxals along with seven weapons were recovered.

This comes days after three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and a civilian were killed during an encounter with Naxals in Keshkutul area of Bijapur district in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, July 06 2019. 12:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU