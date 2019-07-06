Andhra: Legislator travels by bus to connect with commuters

Chetti Phalguna, the legislator from Andhra Pradesh's Araku, travelled on a state-run bus to connect with people and experience the issues the commuters face in public transport.

Phalguna, while going to attend a program in the tribal area of Pedabayalu, boarded an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus in Visakhapatnam district of the state.

The MLA interacted with his co-passnegers and heard their grievances and assured the complainants of taking substantial steps.

After getting down from the public vehicle, Phalguna gave some advice to the APSRTC depot manager on improving services and providing better facilities to the commenters.

Politicians side-stepping security protocol and taking a public transport always get attention.

In February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi boarded a metro train from New Delhi's Khan Market station on way to attend an event at ISKCON temple in south Delhi's East of Kailash. The prime minister interacted with commuters and even posed for photographs and selfies.

In March, Rahul Gandhi saw a journalist injured in a road accident in New Delhi and got down from his vehicle to take the scribe to a hospital.

