Chhattisgarh: Body of Naxal recovered, arms seized

-
ALSO READ
DRDO conducts successful flight test of high-speed expendable aerial target
DRDO weapon systems worth Rs 2.75 lakh crore to be inducted in defence forces
DRDO spends 25% of budget on R&D, says Chairman
ASAT test poses no threat to ISS: DRDO chief
India to purchase 72,000 assault rifles from US firm
-
Security forces on Tuesday recovered a body of Naxal here along with one INSAS rifle and ammunition.
The recovery was made after an encounter broke out between the forces and Naxals in the area.
The operation was conducted by the Special Task Force in the Katti forest area.
The search operation continued after recovery of the body and additional details in this regard are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU