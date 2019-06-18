JUST IN
Business Standard

Chhattisgarh: Body of Naxal recovered, arms seized

ANI  |  General News 

Security forces on Tuesday recovered a body of Naxal here along with one INSAS rifle and ammunition.

The recovery was made after an encounter broke out between the forces and Naxals in the area.

The operation was conducted by the Special Task Force in the Katti forest area.

The search operation continued after recovery of the body and additional details in this regard are awaited.

First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 13:09 IST

