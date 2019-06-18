Suspected IED defused near a school in Mumbai

Police on Monday defused a suspected (IED) found near a school in here.

said, "The object resembling a bomb was spotted on a handcart. A bomb detection and disposal squad along with Navi

Mumbai police reached the spot after receiving information and dismantled the device."Further, he added that there was an alarm attached to the device which was set 12 hours before it was diffused.

"We have received the CCTV footages and an investigation will be carried out on the basis of the evidence," the said.

However, it is yet to be ascertained whether the device contained or cement, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)