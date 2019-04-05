Chhattisgarh: CRPF jawan killed, another injured in Naxal encounter

A (CRPF) personnel was killed during an encounter with Naxals in district of on Friday.

The deceased, identified as 44-year-old Harish Chandra Pal, sustained injuries in the exchange of fire with the Naxals and later succumbed to injuries during the evacuation process in the early hours of Friday.

Another CRPF personnel Sudhir Kumar, who sustained a bullet injury on his left leg, was safely evacuated and is currently undergoing treatment.

More details of the incident are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)