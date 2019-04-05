LS polls: Odisha politics turn into a 'family affair'

Be it the BJD, or BJP, in is witnessing a lot of candidates, who are in the fray for the state Assembly and Lok Sabha polls along with family members representing the same party.

Chief Biju Janta Dal (BJD) has fielded royal siblings and from and Assembly seats.

While Kalikesh is the sitting from Bolangir, his younger brother debuting in Their father, was the Rajya Sabha from April 3, 2014 to April 3, 2018 from BJD.

Something similar can be seen in too.

has fielded senior leader and his son in Bolangir. Samarendra, who is also debuting into politics, is facing two-time Kalikesh, while will take on Arkesh from seat.

of Congress, Niranjan Patnaik is contesting Assembly election from Ghasipura, while his son has been nominated by the party to contest on Balasore Lok Sabha seat.

Similarly, Congress has fielded former from the Kalahandi Lok Sabha seat while his son is starting his political career from seat on Congress ticket.

Tribal leader George Tirkey, who recently joined Congress, has been asked to contest from Sundergarh Lok Sabha constituency against His son is the Congress candidate from seat, currently held by his father.

Not just BJD and Congress, the also has few examples of party leaders who are contesting along with members of their respective families.

KV Singh Deo and his wife, are one such example in BJP.

KV Singh Deo is contesting from Patnagarh from where he is the member of the since 1990, while his wife Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo, who is three-time MP from Bolangir, will represent the party from the same seat.

Odisha will vote in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29. The state will be voting simultaneously for 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

