Assam: Tea plantation workers seek salary for Sundays

Despite working for all days in a month, tea plantation workers in Assam's Dibrugarh allegedly are only paid for 26 days as their Sunday salaries are deducted. These workers now hope to receive Sunday salaries too.
"I am married and have a two-year-old child. The current government in the state is doing a lot of good work. We hope we will get the salary for Sunday too," Sunita Morara, a tea plantation worker, told ANI here.
Another one named Fudo Moora added, "We take our salaries directly from our bank accounts. Till now, nobody in our team gets the salary for Sunday. We don't know why the officials cut salary for Sunday. We wish we can get that money too.
