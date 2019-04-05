As potato crop prices plunge, farmers woes continue in North Bengal

Coochbehar (West Bengal), Apr 5 (ANI): With prices of potatoes plunging by 50 per cent, farmers in northern regions of West are faced with an acute crisis since the beginning of this year.

Last year, the farmers say they sold potatoes for Rs 8-Rs 9 per kg, which is exactly the double amount of money they received this year i.e, Rs 4.50 to Rs 5 for one kg.

Akhbar Miya, a here says, "I have 6.5 bighas of land where I have already spent rupees 1.2 lakhs but in return I have received only Rs 55,000. From the next season onward I have to think whether to continue farming or not."

Current potato crop prices are available in market at Rs 15 per kilogram.

It has also been observed that farmers who sow cold storage seeds have incurred more losses compared to certified seed.

Jaganath, another says, "One cannot run a family depending on agriculture alone. We need to have another source of income for earning a livelihood."

Unable to reimburse losses incurred several potato farmers here are gradually moving away from traditional means of livelihood in search of new source of income.

Ujibar Miya a potato said, "this season we are not getting what we expected."

"Moreover, with every bigha of land we incur losses which amounts between Rs 5000 to Rs 7000," he said.

From northern Bengal, potatoes mostly go to places in and Meghalaya, however this year has seen lesser demand for this crop.

