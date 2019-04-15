Jharkhand: CRPF personnel, 3 Naxals killed in encounter

JUST IN
A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel was killed while three Naxals were gunned down in an encounter which broke out earlier on Monday, officials said.

Bodies of the three Naxals were recovered after the encounter, which broke out at 6:15 am, during special operations being carried out by 7 Battalion of CRPF in Belbha Ghat forest area.

"Unfortunately, during the retaliatory action a CRPF personnel lost his life," the CRPF said.

An AK-47 rifle, three magazines, and four pipe bombs were seized from the possession of the deceased Naxals.

Further details are awaited.

First Published: Mon, April 15 2019. 10:02 IST

