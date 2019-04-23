JUST IN
Chhota Rajan's close aide Nilesh Paradkar detained in Maharashtra

ANI  |  General News 

The police here on Tuesday detained Nilesh Paradkar, an alleged close aide of gangster Chhota Rajan.

Police said Nilesh Paradkar alias Appa is also booked under various cases of serious crime. He is also known for handling and operating illegal companies owned by Rajan even after being in jail.

"A specific information was received that Paradkar was hiding in a hotel in Sindhudurg. Following the information, a special team was formed to nab the accused," a senior police official said.

The police have not yet termed this as an arrest. It is said that he is detained for questioning about the reason for his stay in the state.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

First Published: Tue, April 23 2019. 16:25 IST

