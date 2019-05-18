JUST IN
5.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia

ANI  |  Pacific 

An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Ritcher Scale rattled Indonesia on Saturday morning, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The quake occurred at 8:51 pm (local time) and struck at a depth of 10 kilometers.

There was no immediate report of damage of property or casualties as a result of the quake.

Indonesia is highly susceptible to earthquakes and tsunamis as it lies in the highly seismic 'Ring of Fire', an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean.

In December 2004, a devastating 9.1 magnitude quake off the Sumatra island triggered strong tsunami waves in the Indian Ocean, killing over two lakh people in dozens of countries, including many in India and Sri Lanka.

Sat, May 18 2019. 09:15 IST

