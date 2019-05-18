5.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia

An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Ritcher Scale rattled on Saturday morning, according to the (EMSC).

The quake occurred at 8:51 pm (local time) and struck at a depth of 10 kilometers.

There was no immediate report of damage of property or casualties as a result of the quake.

is highly susceptible to earthquakes and tsunamis as it lies in the highly seismic 'Ring of Fire', an area in the basin of the

In December 2004, a devastating 9.1 magnitude quake off the triggered strong tsunami waves in the Indian Ocean, killing over two lakh people in dozens of countries, including many in and

