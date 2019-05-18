Parliamentary polls begin in Australia

Australia kick-started polling on Saturday morning to elect their next Prime Minister and members of Parliament.
Around 16.5 million Australians are slated to exercise their franchise by 6 pm today. Over four million eligible voters have already cast ballots in early voting by Thursday, according to Al Jazeera.
The polls are widely being referred to as the "climate change elections" by the local media.
"Climate change is the most important issue right now. I'd like to work towards relying purely on renewables in the next few years," a 24-year-old voter told Al Jazeera.
The two main parties vying for a win are Prime Minister Scott Morrison's centre-right Liberal-National Coalition and the centre-left Australian Labour Party, which is helmed by Bill Shorten.
The parties need 77 seats to win a majority in the House of Representatives. Exit polls indicate that the results will be close as the Coalition currently holds 73 seats while the Labour Party has 72.
Other parties like the left-wing Greens and the United Australia Party may make gains at the polls today. The Greens may especially benefit from voters wanting action on climate change.
Internal fights in political parties have led to Australians witnessing six changes of Prime Ministers over the last 12 years.
The results of the elections are expected to be announced either by Saturday night or by Sunday morning.
