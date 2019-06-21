JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Horse trading is bedrock of BJP's expansion: Congress

Bihar BJP MPs to donate Rs 25 lakh each for treatment of encephalitis patients
Business Standard

Chinese Army personnel participate in joint Yoga session with Indian Army troops

ANI  |  General News 

Chinese Army personnel participated in a joint Yoga session with the Indian Army troops at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on the Eastern Border on the fifth International Yoga Day.

The Joint Yoga session took place at Nathu La in Sikkim, Bumla and Wanchai Damai in Arunachal Pradesh.

International Yoga Day was celebrated throughout the country and Indian forces including, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Border Security Forces and Indian Navy participated in the event in their own unique ways.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 21 2019. 20:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU