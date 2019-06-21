DRI seizes forex worth Rs 1.27 crore at Delhi airport, four arrested

-
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Thursday arrested four men at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport for allegedly trying to smuggle out forex worth Rs 1.27 crore, officials said Friday.
The accused were apprehended shortly before they were to depart to Bangkok and seized Euros upon searching their baggage.
They have been arrested under provisions of Customs Act, 1962.
