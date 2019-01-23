Chinese cement firm to set up plant in Sri Lanka's Hambantota

A Chinese firm is to set up a plant in where already controls the strategic port, in an indication of China's increasing footprint in

Sri Lanka's and International Trade, Nalin Bandara, said the Chinese firm would set up its plant in the Export Processing Zone, and added that this is the first time a Chinese company is entering the local market directly, Lanka Business Online reported.

"This Chinese company would mainly concentrate on the Sri Lankan market," Bandara said.

"Even though, we have many manufacturers, almost 55 percent of the local consumption is imported. Therefore, there is an opportunity for a new manufacturer to market locally."

He said that land allocation and environmental assessment for the have been completed, and the plant is expected to start production in May 2020.

The Chinese company is expected to source 40 percent of raw material locally and intends to increase it gradually.

currently has several players active in the which caters to domestic demand. It also imports cement from various plants in neighboring

has leased port to the state-run Merchant Ports Holdings Ltd for a period of 99 years, a move that has caused concern in neighbouring

