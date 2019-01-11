Chinese consulate attack: India rubbishes Pak's 'fabricated and scurrilous' accusations

-
India has rubbished allegations made by Pakistan with regard to the Chinese consulate attack which took place in Karachi last year.
In response to a question regarding statements attributed to the Karachi police chief of levying false accusations against India, Ministry of External Affairs on Friday termed the allegations as 'fabricated and scurrilous'.
"We have seen statements in Pakistani media attributed to the Police chief of Karachi making false allegations against India for the terrorist attack on the Chinese Consulate in Karachi in November 2018. We completely reject these fabricated and scurrilous attempts to levy accusations on India. Instead of maliciously pointing fingers at others for such terrorist incidents, Pakistan needs to look inwards and undertake credible action against support to terrorism and terror infrastructure in its territories," the statement read.
Earlier in the day, Dawn quoted Karachi Police chief Amir Ahmed Shaikh as saying that the terrorist attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi in November last year was planned in Afghanistan and carried out with the assistance of Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).
The Karachi police chief further accused India by stating that the terrorist attack intended to cripple the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and create a rift between China and Pakistan.
"They wanted China to believe that Karachi is not [a] safe [city]," Shaikh added.
On November 23, an explosion and gunshot were heard near the Chinese consulate in Karachi's Clifton area in the morning, around 9:25 am.
Three men possessing hand grenades and other weapons fired near the Chinese consulate in Clifton Block 4, according to eyewitnesses.
Two policemen were killed and a security guard got injured after three gunmen tried to enter the consulate around 9:30 am.
Nine hand grenades, Kalashnikov bullets, magazines, and explosives were recovered from the possession of the terrorists, Karachi police said.
