Chris Brown expecting baby with ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris

Singer Chris Brown is expecting a baby with ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris. This is the couple's first child together.

"Chris isn't dating her and they broke up a few months ago," US Weekly quoted a source.

Page Six first broke the news in May when the singer commented on a photo of Harris "BM BAD" an abbreviation for 'baby mama'.

The 'Wobble Up' singer shares a daughter with Nia Guzman.

First Published: Sat, June 15 2019. 12:40 IST

