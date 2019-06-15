Chris Brown expecting baby with ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris

is expecting a baby with ex-girlfriend This is the couple's first child together.

"Chris isn't dating her and they broke up a few months ago," quoted a source.

Page Six first broke the news in May when the commented on a photo of Harris "BM BAD" an abbreviation for 'baby mama'.

The 'Wobble Up' shares a daughter with

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)