Obed Mccoy added to Windies squad for last two T20s against England

Windies have added 22-year-old fast bowler to their T20I squad for the remaining two matches in the three-match series against England.

The last two T20I will be played on March 8 and March 10 respectively at St Kitts.

McCoy made his international debut against in October in 2018 and the left-arm bowler has taken four wickets in two ODI's.

The is yet to appear in the T20 and Tests for the Windies.

There is a huge change for McCoy to make his debut in the T20 format as Windies all-rounder pulled out of the series due to an adverse reaction to a medical procedure done in before he flew to the Carribean according to an by West

The pacer has been quite impressive in the Carribean and picking up 10 wickets from 10 T20 matches so far at an average of 26.80.

England defeated Windies in the first T20 of the three-match series by four wickets.

Windies take on England in the second T20I on Saturday, March 9 at St Kitts.

Windies squad for the second and third T20I: (c), Fabian Allen, Devendra Bishoo, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, John Campbell, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Obed McCoy, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Oshane Thomas.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)