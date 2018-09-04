CJI office formally recommends Ranjan Gogoi as Chief Justice

-
ALSO READ
CJI Dipak Misra understood to have recommended Justice Ranjan Gogoi as successor: sources
CJI Dipak Misra recommends Justice Ranjan Gogoi as next chief justice
One has to transcend personal ambitions: CJI
Impeachment can't be answer to every question in judiciary: Justice Chelameswar
Allocation of cases should be transparent, not arbitrary: Justice Chelameswar
-
The office of the Chief Justice of India on Tuesday sent a letter to the Union of India (UOI) recommending Justice Ranjan Gogoi as the successor to incumbent Chief Justice Dipak Misra, according to sources.
On September 1, the CJI's office had proposed the name of Justice Gogoi as the next head of the judiciary of the country.
If appointed, Justice Gogoi, the second most senior judge in the apex court, will take charge as the 46th Chief Justice of India.
Justice Gogoi would take over the reins from CJI Dipak Misra on October 3, if elevated.
As per protocol, the sitting CJI has to name his successor, after which clearance has to be sought from the central government and then the President of the country.
Born in 1954, Justice Gogoi was appointed as a permanent judge of the Guwahati High Court on February 28, 2001, and elevated as a Supreme Court judge on April 23, 2012.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU