BJP MLA apologises for son's threat to Scindia

(BJP) MLA Uma apologised after her son, Princedeep Khatik, threatened to shoot Jyotiraditya

Furthermore, Uma Devi clarified that the BJP had nothing to do with her son's remark, and personally escorted Princedeep to the police station.

"This is no way to behave. He (Princedeep) will have to go to jail. I myself brought him to the police station. My party has nothing to do with this," she said.

Princedeep, in a post on Monday, had threatened to shoot if he entered Hatta town in

"Jyotiraditya Scindia, you have Jiwajirao's blood running in your veins, who killed Jhansi ki Rani. If you step in Hatta then I will shoot you. Either you will die or I will," the post read.

The remark against came ahead of his public rally in Hatta town of district on September 5.

Following the post, Scindia, while speaking to ANI, said that the real face of the BJP had been exposed with this threat. He also claimed that the main objective of the BJP and was to demolish the at any cost.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)