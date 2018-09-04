Barking dogs disturbing Lalu's sleep at hospital

Rashtriya (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad's request to change his hospital ward has been sent to jail authorities, of (RIMS), RK Shrivastav, said on Tuesday.

" has requested to change his ward because of disturbance caused due to the barking of dogs. His request has been sent to jail authorities. We have written to the Municipal Corporation to remove dogs from the vicinity," he told ANI.

Lalu, who is undergoing treatment at RIMS under jail custody, complained of barking dogs and toilet stench at night disturbing his sleep. Citing the problems, he applied for a shift to the paying ward from the super specialty ward.

On August 25, the former was discharged from a hospital in after receiving treatment for chest pain and low haemoglobin count.

The 70-year-old leader was initially admitted to Mumbai's Asian Heart Institute, but was later shifted to RIMS.

Lalu is convicted in four cases of multi-crore fodder scam.

