Clashes in West Bengal: TMC workers hospitalised

Two Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers have been admitted to a hospital here after they were attacked with a sharp weapon. The TMC alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is behind this attack.

The BJP, however, denied all charges levied by TMC. The party's Howrah District President, Surajit Saha on Saturday said, "It was an internal fight of TMC workers over a land dispute. The BJP has no part in it."

Two more such incidents were reported from West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district on Saturday.

In the first incident, a clash between the two party workers was reported in Mangalkot area of the district. However, no injuries were reported in the incident and the police forces were deployed to stop the situation from deteriorating further.

In the second incident, the residence of Koichor Panchayat Deputy President from TMC, Biswajit Deb, was vandalised by locals yesterday.

Earlier, a clash broke out on Friday between members of student bodies affiliated with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Ramsaday College in Amta here.

Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were posted in front of the college after the clash at the student union office inside the college.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)