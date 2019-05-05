Class X results will not be declared today, fake news circulating on social media: CBSE

The (CBSE) has clarified in a statement that the news which is being circulated on several with regard to the declaration of class X results is incorrect.

A statement from Rama Sharma, PRO, CBSE, read: "There is unconfirmed fake news being circulated on some social about class X results being announced today. It is to inform all Principals, students, parents and public that class X results will not be declared today. Board will duly inform the date, time and arrangements to access results, through official communication."

on Thursday declared the results of Class 12 board examinations. The pass percentage jumped by 0.31 per cent this year and stood at 83.4 per cent. The top three performing regions are Thiruvananthapuram (98.2 per cent), Chennai (92.93 per cent) and (91.87 per cent).

Students can check their scores on the CBSE website - cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

Class 10 exams were conducted from February 2 to March 29, while Class 12 board exams were held from February 15 to 4 April. This year, over 27 lakh candidates appeared for the Class 10 CBSE exams.

