Re-polling ordered in 8 booths of Shahjahanpur constituency

The (ECI) has ordered to conduct re-polling in eight booths in constituency in on May 6.

The re-polling would be held in booth number 289 in segment, 68 and 327 in segment, booth numbers 368 and 351 in Powayan assembly segment, and 140, 255 and 371 of segment.

Polling in these booths took place on April 29.

In Uttar Pradesh, where 80 Lok Sabha seats are at stake, polling is being held in all seven phases of elections starting April 11.

The last phase of polling will be held on May 19 and counting of votes will take place on May 23.

