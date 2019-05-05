MP: Lokayukta team raids premises of IDA sub-engineer, recovers Rs 35.65 lakh cash

A team of Lokayukta on Saturday raided eight premises belonging to a working at the Development Authority (IDA).

A team was also sent to his ancestral village Khargon to carry out raids.

Cash worth Rs 35.65 lakh, 1.35 kg gold jewellery, 7 kg silver including papers of four shops and around eight plots at posh locations were recovered by the from Gajanand Patidar's residence.

"Nine locations belonging to Gajanand and his family members were raided on Saturday morning and we have recovered a huge amount of cash and belongings," of Police told ANI on Saturday.

A case has been registered in this regard and investigation is underway.

