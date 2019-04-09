CM Bhupesh Baghel denies any security failure, says Naxalites will get befitting reply

on Tuesday condemned Tuesday's Naxal attack in Dantewada which killed BJP MLA Mandavi and four others but denied any security failure.

"Had Bheema Mandavi listened to the police, he would be alive now. But he did not heed their advice sent the DRG force back. He went out without giving prior information," the said while addressing a press conference here.

"The police station in-charge also called and told Mandavi about the security situation. There is no security failure and there is no conspiracy either," he said.

Earlier in the day, Naxals attacked the convoy in which Mandavi was travelling, and killed all five including his and three Personal Security Officers (PSO).

The further said: "Our government was trying to gain the trust of the tribal public. So in desperation, Naxals committed this heinous crime. Naxalites are against democracy. Our government will fight and defeat Naxalites. I have met with officials and reiterated that Naxalites should get befitting reply.

