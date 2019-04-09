Targeting competitors is BJP's modus operandi: Ahmed Patel on I-T raids

-
Responding to allegations on having links with Chartered Accountant and AICC worker SM Moin, whose residence was raided by Income Tax officials, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Tuesday said targeting competitors is rival Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) modus operandi.
Speaking to ANI, Patel said he had visited Moin's home and accused the BJP of misusing agencies to win polls.
"I visited him (SM Moin at whose home raids were held). If my staff doesn't come to the office the entire day, of course, I will get worried. Targeting competitors are their (BJP) modus operandi. They are misusing agencies, these are tactics to win polls," Patel said.
On being asked to respond to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark on I-T raids saying "notes were recovered from Congress' people houses. Who is the real chor (thief)?" Patel said, "If he (Modi) will not be there in government or the government come to us for a few days, then, he will get to know that who is the biggest chor (thief)."
Patel had visited Moin's residence when I-T Department sleuths were present there.
As per reports, I-T officers questioned Moin about certain transactions after they searched the properties of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's aides and others on charges of tax evasion and hawala transactions.
