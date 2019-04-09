PM Modi, Jagan, KCR are acting vindictively against AP: N Chandrababu Naidu

N Chandrababu on Tuesday alleged that various leaders including are acting with vendetta against the state.

Addressing the media here, said, "It is not only but also Jaganmohan Reddy and K who are acting vindictively against the state. Modi has betrayed us; he did not fulfill his promise. When we question him, he harasses us with ED and CBI raids."

Emphasizing upon the developmental works that have been done during his tenure, said, "We gave financial assurance to the people. In 2014 our slogan was 'Job comes if Babu comes.' We could bring 30 lakh jobs in these five years; we will create 10 lakh more jobs soon. This time our slogan is 'Your future my responsibility."

Urging the people of the state to vote for him, the said, "I am trying to save the state. I plead all of you to vote for me. Forget all MLAs and MPs, your vote will be for me."

TDP on Saturday released its manifesto for the elections, promising many benefits to the farmers, students and the unemployed.

Releasing the party manifesto titled "Your Future My Responsibility" at his residence on the eve of (Telugu new year), Naidu said: "We have fulfilled all the promises made in our 2014 manifesto."

Targeting his primary opponent in the state Jaganmohan Reddy of the YSR party, he said: "Jagan has traded Andhra's interests with Telangana due to his bond with KCR (Telangana CM). He is yet to speak about the interlinking of rivers and other topics important to Andhra. Only the TDP can bring welfare and development in the lives of the poor."

Naidu announced the plan to interlink five rivers to boost agriculture with a special focus on horticulture, a Rs 5,000 crore prize stabilization fund will also be provided for the help of the farmers.

Interest-free loans for the farmers and free 12-hour for irrigation purpose is also promised in the manifesto.

Naidu also announced the plan to give laptops to intermediate students and unemployment allowance to all intermediate pass students of the state. A promise to ensure every family earns at least Rs 2 lakh per annum in the state was also made by Naidu.

The manifesto promises increased honorarium to temple priests and also has provisions for paying an honorarium to imams and pastors.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly are scheduled to be held on April 11 simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

