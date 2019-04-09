C'garh naxal attack: EC says polling will be on schedule, asks collectors, SPs to take utmost precaution

Following Tuesday's naxal attack in Dantewada here which killed five people including BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi, has said the polling for elections will be held as per schedule while instructing the collectors and superintendents of police of the affected districts to take utmost precautions.

chief electoral officer, via video-conferencing, held a meeting with the collectors and superintendents of police of the affected districts covering phases 1 and 2 of the elections and instructed them to take the utmost precaution over the coming days.

"We are talking with police officials to increase the security. We will take all effective steps. There will be no changes in election dates. All officials have been given directions regarding precautions," Election told reporters here.

Naxals attacked the convoy using a powerful IED blast in which Mandavi was travelling, and killed all five including his and three Personal Security Officers (PSO).

will witness polls in the first three phases - April 11, April 18 and April 23 for its 11 Parliamentary constituencies.

