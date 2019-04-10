CNS Admiral Sunil Lanba confers gallantry, non-gallantry awards on Navy personnel

of Naval Staff (CNS) conferred the gallantry and non-gallantry medals on various personnel here on Wednesday at an Investiture Ceremony held at the naval helicopter base of (WNC).

The of Naval Staff also awarded the citations to the Naval units which have distinguished themselves during the past year.

Lanba conferred the awards on behalf of of India

The awards were announced on the this year. The ceremony was witnessed by senior dignitaries of the and families of the awardees.

The also inspected 50-men of Honour prior to reviewing the parade comprising 18 platoons of Naval personnel drawn from various ships and establishments of

On completion of the review, he awarded the medals, citations and CNS Trophy for Best Green Practices to the various recipients. 45 medals which included 18 Nao Sena Medals for Gallantry, 09 Nao Sena Medals for Devotion to Duty and 16 Vishisht Seva Medals for distinguished service, the Capt Ravi Dhir Memorial Gold Medal for Promoting Innovativeness in Flight Safety and the Lt VK Jain Memorial Gold Medal for best-applied research in Naval Technology were presented.

The CNS also presented Unit Citations to four afloat units, viz. INS Trishul, INS Sahyadri, INAS 322 and INS Tarasa and four ashore units - NSRY (Kochi), INS Utkrosh, (Mumbai) - for delivering exceptional performance over the past one year. and INS Dwarka were awarded the 'CNS Trophy for Best Green Practices' for their environment-friendly green initiatives.

"The occasion is of special significance as it has allowed the Navy to formally acknowledge conspicuous acts of gallantry, as well as devotion to duty, of fellow shipmates," Lanba said while speaking on the occasion.

The Navy Chief also thanked the family members of the award winners for their support to the service personnel in the performance of their duty.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)