Home Ministry refutes claims of inconvenience due to restricted flow of vehicles on Jammu-Srinagar highway

The on Wednesday refuted claims made by some individuals regarding inconvenience faced by the people due to restrictions being imposed on Srinagar- highway.

The in a press note called these claims as "deliberate and mischievous disinformation" spread by some individuals.

The release said, "The has already clarified that out of seven days in a week, only reasonable restrictions have been imposed, that too for 12 hours, two days in a week."

Stating that the restrictions have been placed to ensure safe movement of forces and at the same time minimising the inconvenience to public, the release further said, "During this period of 12 hours, alternative routes like old NH and other internal roads are available for commutation of civilians without any hassles...total duration of prohibition is for 24 hours out of 168 hours in a week, which amounts to only 15 per cent of the time."

According to the release, the restrictions were placed in the state earlier also and are imposed from time to time in other parts of the country, for movement of the convoys of security forces.

The release said that the government has come up with a planned movement of security forces till May 31, keeping in view the convoy efficiency and security of the personnel, particularly in the backdrop of Pulwama attack on February 14 and a similarly unsuccessful attempt on March 31.

The release said that the administration has formed a robust mechanism to facilitate the public in exceptions and emergencies.

The release further said, "Certain vested interests are raking up this issue with utter disregard to the precious lives of security personnel that could be lost in Pulwama like attacks and are sensationalizing the issue without any consideration for security."

"These planned restrictions which came into force from April 3, have by and large stabilised and are being properly implemented by the without any inconvenience to the public at large," the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)