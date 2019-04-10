NIA files chargesheet in killing of 2 TDP leaders

The Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a charge-sheet before a special court here in connection with the killing of two leaders including a sitting lawmaker Rao.

The other person who was killed was former TDP MLA Siveri Soma.

"Investigation established that the arrested accused persons are strong sympathizers of proscribed CPI (Maoist) organization. They conspired and facilitated the murder of Araku constituency MLA Kidari Sarveshwara Rao and former MLA Siveri Soma by providing information about the programme, movement details of MLA and former MLA to Maoists and also by providing logistical support," the charge-sheet alleged.

The charge-sheet names three arrested persons -- Yedala Subba Rao, Gemmili Sobhan, and Korra Kamala. It also names four absconding accused -- alias Aruna, alias Raino alias Sunil, Kameswari alias Chandrika alias Swarupa and alias Dasu alias Babu alias Sudarshan.

"Investigation also revealed that members of the proscribed organization and absconding underground Maoists Venketa Ravi Chaitanya, Andhra Odisha Border (AOB SZC) member, and Kameswari, Divisional Committee Members of Koraput division and other Maoist cadres were present at the place of incident and actively involved in the killings," the charge-sheet read further.

During the initial stage of the probe four accused persons -- Yedala Subba Rao, Gemmili Sobhan, Yedala Eswari, and Korra Kamala -- were arrested by the SIT on. Following which two more persons, Vanthala Dharmayya and Damburu Khillo were also arrested.

The public representatives were killed while they were on way to village Sarai to attend a village visit programme called "Grama Darshini.

