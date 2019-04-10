Ranchi BJP MP resigns, will contest independently

Ramtahal Chaudhary, from seat, resigned from the party on Wednesday. He said that he will contest the poll independently.

The resignation came after he was denied ticket to contest for the sixth time from the constituency. BJP has announced Khadi Gramodyog Board chairman as its candidate from constituency.

In Jharkhand, 14 parliamentary constituencies will undergo polling in four phases.

The Lok Sabha election will start on April 11 and will go on till May 19. The result will be announced on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)