COA has written to ICC not to remove Dhoni's army insignia, says Vinod Rai

on Friday said that they have written to not to remove batsman Dhoni's insignia. However, he acknowledged if the apex cricketing body is against it, they will take the permission.

"We are convinced that rules say it should not have any religious, military or commercial significance, any insignia worn by any One should conform to rules," Rai told the reporters.

"In this particular case that insignia has none of those connotations. So we are going to tell that it need not be removed. But in any case, if they feel, we will take the permission as we had taken permission from when camouflage caps were worn because we believe in conforming to norms of the game. If the ICC has set of norms we will go by that," he added.

When asked whether the COA has spoken to Dhoni, Rai immediately refused. He further said, "We will follow the ICC norms 100 per cent, whatever it says. Otherwise, we will check."

has gone to the UK. When questioned if his travel has got anything to do with the issue, Rai said Johri has left to attend an ICC meeting.

"Rahul Johri's going has nothing to do with this issue. We had already sent the request for ICC permission today morning. is going for an ICC meeting that has nothing to do with this issue," he said.

will next play on June 9 in the ongoing ICC Men's

Replying if no decision is taken by the date of the match will Dhoni wear the insignia, the said, "First let us discuss with the ICC. Depending on the reaction we will decide."

COA member and former women said that Dhoni is not a controversial person and they will back the

"We have just sent the mail to the ICC. We haven't spoken to the team and we back our players to the hilt. The is there for and cricketers. Dhoni is not a controversial person and lets us be clear in that matter. Hopefully, things should be sorted out before India's next match against Australia," she said.

ICC, on Friday, said that if Dhoni and manage to convince them that the 'Balidan Badge' does not have any political, religious or racial message it may consider allowing him to continue wearing it on his gloves.

"If Dhoni and BCCI convince us that the 'Balidan Badge' does not have any political, religious or racial message, ICC may consider the request," an ICC source said.

Earlier, the veteran batsman was seen donning the 'Balidan' (sacrifice) badge on his glove during India's first match against on June 5. The former was spotted sporting the insignia, which was clearly seen while he stumped Andile Phehlukwayo. The regimental dagger is the insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces.

ICC on Thursday asked BCCI to get the insignia of one of the units removed from the wicket-keeping gloves of Dhoni.

"We have requested the BCCI to get it removed," Claire Furlong, ICC General Manager, said.

ICC equipment and clothing regulations do not permit the display of messages that relate to political, religious or racial activities or causes during an international match.

