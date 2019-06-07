Dhoni in England for cricket, not Mahabharata: Pak minister

A has hit out at Indian for sporting an insignia on his wicket-keeping gloves during the ongoing in England and

"Dhoni is in England to play not for MahaBharta (sic), what an idiotic debate in Indian media, a section of the Indian media is so obsessed with war they should be sent to Syria, or Rawanda as mercenaries.... #Idiots," tweeted for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry.

In India's opening game against South Africa, Dhoni was once again seen professing his love for the security forces after he was spotted with regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces on his wicket-keeping gloves.

The "Balidaan Badge" or the insignia was spotted on Dhoni's gloves as television replays showed him stumping Phehlukwayo in the 40th over of the innings bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal.

The International Council (ICC) later asked the Board of Control for in (BCCI) to get the symbol removed from Dhoni's gloves.

According to the ICC rules, "The ICC equipment and clothing regulations do not permit the display of messages that relate to political, religious or racial activities or causes during an international match."

--IANS

aak/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)