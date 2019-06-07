Suresh Raina backs Dhoni on Balidan-badge row

Former on Friday backed M S on his decision to sport the 'Balidan' badge on his gloves in the team's match against in the ICC Men's World Cup on June 5.

"While we are on the field, we devote ourselves to our country & we give all we can to make proud. We all love our country & that's exactly @msdhoni has done, saluting the sacrifices of our heroes & honouring them. It should be taken as an act of patriotism & not nationalism," posted on

Cricket's governing body, International Council (ICC), on Friday said that if and Board of Control for in (BCCI) manage to convince them that the 'Balidan Badge' does not have any political, religious or racial message it may consider allowing him to continue wearing it on his gloves.

"If and BCCI convince us that the 'Balidan Badge' does not have any political, religious or racial message, ICC may consider the request," said an ICC source.

On June 5, Dhoni was seen donning the 'Balidan' (sacrifice) badge on his wicket-keeping glove during the team's match against

' Cool' was spotted sporting the insignia, which was clearly seen while he stumped Andile Phehlukwayo. The regimental dagger is the insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces.

Then, ICC on Thursday asked BCCI to get the insignia of one of the units removed from the wicket-keeping gloves of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

"We have requested the BCCI to get it removed," Claire Furlong, ICC General Manager, said.

The ICC equipment and clothing regulations do not permit the display of messages that relate to political, religious or racial activities or causes during an international match.

India won their first match of the ICC Men's against by six wickets and the team will next play against on June 9.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)