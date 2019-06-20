Coimbatore: 700 DMK workers detained for protesting against water crisis

Around 700 (DMK) party workers, who held protests outside the Office (CCCO) against the acute water crisis in on Wednesday, were first detained and later released by police.

The protest was held to urge the CCCO to take steps to resolve the water crisis affecting the state.

"Water management is a crucial subject. We are doing all that we can despite the deficient rain. We have over 400 water tanks distributing water in the state," D Jayakumar had said.

The protestors waved DMK flags and held bright plastic pots over their heads to make a vivid display of the protest against the water crisis.

The protests took place in the wake of the scarce water supply in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. This water crisis seems to be a pressing issue in the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu as well. too is suffering from acute water crises caused by drought in the state.

