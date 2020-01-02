Cold wave in Delhi-NCR end, temperature to remain normal till Jan 6: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that conditions in the Delhi NCR region have ended, and the temperature will remain almost normal for the next 3-4 days.

Speaking to ANI, Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the regional weather forecast department, said: "There was a layer of clouds over the Delhi-NCR region, which originated from Punjab. This layer has now gone, and sunlight has started to enter the region. The temperature will remain around 18-19 degrees for 3-4 days, although some clouds may occasionally be present at night, which will not cause any significant effect. The condition in Delhi NCR has ended."

He further stated that owing to the cloud cover, the temperature in the morning dipped to 2.4 degrees. However, it was not the coldest day, as the temperature went as low as 0.6 degrees in January 2006.

"People will get relief from the extreme cold for the next 3-4 days, and the temperature will remain 5-6 degrees, with dense fog in early morning hours till January 6. After that, due to western disturbances, rainfall activities might take place in northwest regions of India, which will cause a dip in the temperature," he said.

Srivastava also said that the conditions in the Delhi NCR region were caused due to western disturbances, which caused heavy rain/snow in the Himalayan areas, along with the layer of clouds from Punjab.