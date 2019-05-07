Colourful Platinum jewellery sets a popular trend at Met Gala

Colorful set in platinum was a popular trend at the "Celebrating Camp

Rings were a clear standout on the pink carpet. Celebrities including Lady Gaga, Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Hailee Steinfeld, and showcased multiple rings ranging from dainty to bold.

Platinum Guild International is pleased to share that leading red carpet brands such as Tiffany & Co., Harry Winston, Fred Leighton, Cartier, Lorraine Schwartz, and chose to style A-list celebrities in platinum.

Rare and precious, platinum is truly a perennial red-carpet favourite. All over the world, designers prefer precious platinum to create masterpieces because of its versatility, and because it is the most secure setting for any precious gemstone.

Platinum is one of the rarest metals and always stand out making a distinctive style statement. Celebrities worldwide have been donning exquisite platinum designs for star-studded events, red carpet and other appearances to capture their most glamorous and memorable moments.

Below are highlights of platinum jewellery from tonight's pink carpet:

in Platinum by Harry Winston

*"Purple Dragon Necklace" set with a one-of-a-kind purple (65.32-carats) and a cluster of round brilliant, pear-and marquise-shaped diamonds (total 129.48-carats), set in platinum

*Vintage 1972 chandelier earrings with diamonds (29.59-carats), set in platinum

*Secret Cluster bracelet with diamonds (67.22-carats), set in platinum

*Secret Cluster bracelet with diamonds (66.82-carats), set in platinum

*Ring with a cushion-cut (15.99-carats), set in platinum

*Sunflower ring with diamonds (2.4-carats), set in platinum

in Platinum by Lorraine Schwartz

*Earrings with diamonds and purple (over 70-carats)

*Ring with an oval purple (12-carats), set in platinum

*Pinky ring (10-carats), set in platinum

*Bypass ring (12-carats), set in platinum

in Platinum by Lorraine Schwartz

*Triple hoop earrings with diamonds (over 90-carats), set in platinum

*Ring with 3-stone diamonds (38-carats), set in platinum

*Ring with a double marquise diamond, set in platinum

in Platinum by Tiffany & Co.

*Stud earrings with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at USD 349,000)

*Ring with a (approximately 15-carats), set in platinum (priced at USD 1,165,000)

*Ring with a pink sapphire (approximately 6-carats) and diamonds, set in platinum (priced at USD 100,000)

*Ring with an unenhanced purple sapphire (approximately 5-carats) and diamonds, set in platinum (priced at USD 70,000)

*Ring with a pink spinel (approximately 5-carats) and diamonds, set in platinum (priced at USD 29,000)

*Ring with a rubellite (approximately 13-carats) and diamonds, set in platinum (priced at USD 38,000)

Gal Gadot in Platinum by Tiffany & Co.

*Earrings with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at USD 185,000)

* alternating ring with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at USD 15,500)

*Cobblestone band ring with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at USD 10,000)

*Soleste V ring with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at USD 2,250)

*Metro ring with diamonds, set in platinum (priced at USD 2,300)

