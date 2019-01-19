JUST IN
Business Standard

Sapphire smuggler arrested in JK's Ramban

Press Trust of India  |  Banihal (JK) 

An alleged sapphire smuggler has been arrested and 63 pieces of the precious gemstone were recovered from his possession here, police said Saturday.

Mohammad Shafi Zargar, a resident of Kishtwar town, was seen moving suspiciously at T-Chowk when coming from Banihal Railway Station last evening, a police official said.

A case under Sapphire Act was registered against the arrested smuggler and further investigation has been started, he said.

Quoting preliminary investigation, the official said Zargar revealed that he bought the consignment from Anantnag district in south Kashmir to sell it at Jammu.

First Published: Sat, January 19 2019. 15:01 IST

