Sapphire smuggler arrested in JK's Ramban

-
ALSO READ
Fossilised blue tooth shows Medieval women's involvement in manuscript production
New 2D materials may enable electric vehicles to get 800km on single charge
Platinum Jewelry takes center stage at the 76th Golden Globe Awards
Novel 3D-printed cement may help build resilient buildings
IRMA seeks duty removal on refractory raw materials magnesia, alumina
-
An alleged sapphire smuggler has been arrested and 63 pieces of the precious gemstone were recovered from his possession here, police said Saturday.
Mohammad Shafi Zargar, a resident of Kishtwar town, was seen moving suspiciously at T-Chowk when coming from Banihal Railway Station last evening, a police official said.
A case under Sapphire Act was registered against the arrested smuggler and further investigation has been started, he said.
Quoting preliminary investigation, the official said Zargar revealed that he bought the consignment from Anantnag district in south Kashmir to sell it at Jammu.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU