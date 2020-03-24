JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Punjab CM terms Sitharaman's announcements as 'inadequate' to address concerns of people, industry
Business Standard

Combating COVID-19: PM Modi announces total lockdown from 12 o'clock tonight

ANI  |  General News 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced total lockdown in the country from 12 o'clock tonight in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"From 12 o'clock tonight there will be a complete lockdown across the country," said Prime Minister Modi said during his second address to the nation within days.

He also hailed the people for the success of 'Janata Curfew' saying that they showed how Indians can come together and fight against any trouble which comes before the country.

"The one-day Janta Curfew showed how we Indians come together and fight against any trouble which comes before the country and the mankind," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, March 24 2020. 20:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU