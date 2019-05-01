Concor clocks net profit of Rs 352 crore in Q4 FY19

State-owned (Concor) has reported profit after tax of Rs 352 crore in the fourth quarter of 2018-19 compared to Rs 292 crore in the same quarter of previous year.

At the same time, the navratna central public sector enterprise clocked a turnover of Rs 1,834 crore against Rs 1,639 crore.

The board of directors declared a final dividend of Rs 8.55 or 171 per cent per equity share of face value of Rs 5 each, according to a statement issued after the board meeting late on Tuesday.

During the fiscal ended March 31, the multimodal logistics service provider posted profit after tax of Rs 1,215 crore on a turnover of Rs 6,882 crore.

In 2017-18, it had recorded revenue from operations of Rs 6,157 crore and a net profit of Rs 1,044 crore.

