LPG cooking gas cylinders to cost slightly more

Government-owned has increased price of a subsidised (LPG) 14.2 kg cylinder by 28 paise in and 29 paise in from Wednesday.

The non-subsidised rates have been increased by 6 per cylinder in both metros.

A non-subsidised LPG cylinder will now cost 712.5 in New Delhi, 684.50 in Mumbai, Rs 738.50 in Kolkata and Rs 728 in Chennai.

Subsidised LPG rates now stand at Rs 496.14 per cylinder in New Delhi, Rs 499.29 in Kolkata, Rs 493.86 in and Rs 484.02 in Chennai.

Indian Oil is the country's largest which supplies LPG under brand Indane.

Currently, LPG consumers in the country have to purchase the fuel at market prices. The government subsidises 12 cylinders of 14.2 kg each per household in a year by providing subsidy amount directly in the

This subsidy amount depends on changes in the average international benchmark LPG rate and foreign exchange rate.

