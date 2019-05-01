Harper's Bazaar India shoots its May cover on a smartphone

The cover of the May 2019 'Harper's Bazaar' edition has been shot on the soon-to-be-released 7 Pro camera and features Jameela Jamil, an actor, activist, and model, who insisted there be no digital retouching or airbrushing in her photographs.

"This was a perfect fit, especially for our association as the camera on the phone, is made to capture life in all its beautiful vibrancy. We present to you images through the lens of honesty. Sans digital distortion," said

"As the most exciting, outspoken and important voice on body positivity around the world, the message was clear. Images have to present as they are- and we must celebrate the truth," added Nonita.

shot with Jameela in Los Angeles, on a rooftop terrace and the camera on the 7 Pro perfectly captured the brightness of the clothes against the clear blue sky.

"It's a picture-perfect camera, and the output was amazing. I could not believe we had an option to shoot RAW images without having to connect it to an app or computer. We used the phone to capture behind-the-scenes clips and noticed the video was even better", remarked Bazaar's

"It is going to be the cover of the season. I believe what we have managed to achieve is unprecedented and I am elated that we have been able to combine synergies of two hugely popular global brands-- and OnePlus--in such a beautiful manner", said Karen Wilson Kumar, the publisher of Today

The much-awaited 7 Pro is launching globally in simultaneous launch events in New York, London, and on May 14.

