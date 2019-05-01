Stock markets closed due to public holiday

Stock markets were closed on Wednesday for a public holiday.

May 1 is the International Labour Day. It is also celebrated as Maharashtra Divas to commemorate the formation of western state.

A day earlier, the had closed 36 points lower at 39,032 while the Nifty 50 was down 6 points to 11,748. The next trading will resume on Thursday.

Late on Tuesday, stock market regulator (SEBI) fined the National Stock Exchange about Rs 625 crore and barred it from raising money on securities markets for six months after finding it had failed to ensure equal access for all brokers to the exchange's network servers.

The decision to impose one of the largest fines by SEBI followed three years of investigation.

